Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Issued By Capital One Financial

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 21st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IRT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

