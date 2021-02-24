Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for New Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NGD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,898 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,211,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 440,883 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in New Gold by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,504,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 610,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 162,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 949,057 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

