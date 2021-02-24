Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Herc Holdings Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Herc in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

NYSE HRI opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth $898,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

