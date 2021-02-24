Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $425.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth $7,359,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

