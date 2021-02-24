Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colfax in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Colfax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Colfax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Colfax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Colfax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

