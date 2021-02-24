Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.25. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.