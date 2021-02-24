Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. The company has a market cap of $621.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 358,593 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 221,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at $8,208,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Nautilus news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

