Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Lifted by Piper Sandler

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $165.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average of $118.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

