QANplatform Market Cap Tops $996,218.34 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One QANplatform token can now be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $996,218.34 and approximately $441.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.85 or 0.00517369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00068528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00082606 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00486900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00073704 BTC.

QANplatform Token Profile

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com

