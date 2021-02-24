QASH Price Hits $0.0680 on Top Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One QASH token can now be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $23.82 million and approximately $349,682.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00738141 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00060442 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

