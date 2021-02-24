Qcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.98 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Qcash has a total market cap of $69.98 million and $643.85 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

