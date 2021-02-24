QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.63

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 8853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $897.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in QEP Resources by 751.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,479,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,646 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

