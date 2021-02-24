QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $555.33 Million

Equities analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to announce $555.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $554.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $556.50 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $372.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,255,000 after acquiring an additional 113,391 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,007 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,109,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,121,000 after acquiring an additional 201,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,019,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,120,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.