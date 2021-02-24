QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0621 on Top Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $14.91 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.49 or 0.00507659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00481757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00073668 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

