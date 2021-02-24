Qorvo (QRVO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO):

2/11/2021 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $188.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Qorvo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

1/26/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $144.00 to $188.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qorvo is witnessing robust improvement in the Infrastructure and Defense Products business. Solid uptake of Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) antenna-plexers, as economies started to reopen, is expected to boost top line growth. Moreover, expanding portfolio of 5G base solutions amid accelerated deployment of 5G bodes well. Besides, growing momentum for Qorvo’s Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology-based solutions is a positive. The company’s efforts to reward shareholders through buybacks is noteworthy. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, intensifying competition and susceptibility to forex volatility due to substantial international presence are persistent overhangs. Significant customer concentration risk and business impacts pertaining to Huawei-ban remain concerns, at least in the near term.”

12/28/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.15. 1,120,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $191.82. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

