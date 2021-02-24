QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.22 Million

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report $144.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.16 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $126.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $606.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.07 million to $610.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $681.13 million, with estimates ranging from $660.83 million to $708.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Earnings History and Estimates for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

