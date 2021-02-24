QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.22 Million

Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report $144.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.16 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $126.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $606.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.07 million to $610.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $681.13 million, with estimates ranging from $660.83 million to $708.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

