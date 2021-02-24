Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%.
NYSE QUAD traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,723. The company has a market capitalization of $271.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.36.
About Quad/Graphics
