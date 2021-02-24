QuadrantProtocol Price Reaches $0.0155 on Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $78,692.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

