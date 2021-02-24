QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s 7th Largest Position

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 210.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,246 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.0% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 18,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.50. The company had a trading volume of 722,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,431,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.77 and a 200 day moving average of $136.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

