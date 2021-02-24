QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM opened at $136.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

