Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 144,002 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,145,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.