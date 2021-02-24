Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Down 27.7% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and $1.27 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantstamp

QSP is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

