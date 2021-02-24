Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Trading 6.4% Higher

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 274,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 488,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

QMCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.79 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.55.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 13,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $84,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $191,414.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the third quarter valued at $464,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 13.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 65.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 802,931 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

