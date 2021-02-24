QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 7.5%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $59.61. Approximately 12,974,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 22,681,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

