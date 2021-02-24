Quark (QRK) Market Cap Achieves $2.96 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $623.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

