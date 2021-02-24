QuarkChain (QKC) Hits Market Cap of $80.83 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $80.83 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.34 or 0.00727473 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00032362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00038343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00060023 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a token. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.