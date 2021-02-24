Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after buying an additional 808,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after buying an additional 260,632 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,831,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,659,000 after purchasing an additional 220,845 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 186,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average of $120.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

