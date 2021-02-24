QuickX Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.32 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $164,491.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00736128 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00039019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00060380 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.