Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP Werner Kroll Sells 12,784 Shares

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Werner Kroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of Quidel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93.

Shares of QDEL traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,790. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $72.99 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.53.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,696,000 after buying an additional 74,563 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

