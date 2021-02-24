QunQun (QUN) Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $619,983.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.05 or 0.00763636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00035239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060858 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.81 or 0.04717055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.