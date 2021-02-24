Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.68

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 36505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

A number of research firms have commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $439,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at $35,392,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 402,318 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 947,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 138,088 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

