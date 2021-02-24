Qwertycoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,495.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $2.01 million and $2,495.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000189 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 301.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 72.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

