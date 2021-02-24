R.E.A. (LON:RE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.01

Shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.01 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 2,782 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £24.76 million and a PE ratio of -3.72.

R.E.A. Company Profile (LON:RE)

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2019, its planted area comprised approximately 36,154 hectares. The company is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

