R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. R. R. Donnelley & Sons updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE RRD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,985. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $229.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.60.
About R. R. Donnelley & Sons
