R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. R. R. Donnelley & Sons updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE RRD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,985. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $229.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

