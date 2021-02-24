R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $3.52. R. R. Donnelley & Sons shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 332,296 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 22.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 512,007 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 759,763 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $227.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

