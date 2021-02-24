Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK) Shares Gap Down to $0.50

Shares of Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.50, but opened at C$0.34. Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 1,766 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.34 million and a PE ratio of -37.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

