Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,953 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Radian Group worth $16,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of RDN opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.