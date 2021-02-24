Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Radius Health traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 442,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 441,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDUS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after acquiring an additional 37,899 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

