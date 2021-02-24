Radius Health’s (RDUS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s previous close.
RDUS has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.
RDUS opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $866.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.
Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.
