RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Price Up 6%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.55. 177,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 183,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -93.09 and a beta of 1.52.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 412,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,600. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RadNet by 113.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 204,363 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in RadNet by 333.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 107,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

