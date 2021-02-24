Raise (RAISE) Price Tops $0.0039

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Raise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $57,316.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056078 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00035644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.21 or 0.00728380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

