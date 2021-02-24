Rally Hits 1-Day Volume of $983,077.00 (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and $983,077.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.85 or 0.00517369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00068528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00082606 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00486900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00073704 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

