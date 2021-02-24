Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 76,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Ralph Lauren worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $118.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

