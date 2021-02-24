Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 210,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

