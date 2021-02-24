Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 122,177,275 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £27.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) Company Profile (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

