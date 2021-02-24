Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Insider Martin Anthony Clyburn Sells 138,889 Shares

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) insider Martin Anthony Clyburn sold 138,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £205,555.72 ($268,559.86).

RFX stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 156.50 ($2.04). 671,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,184. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 237.50 ($3.10). The stock has a market cap of £48.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.07.

Get Ramsdens alerts:

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.