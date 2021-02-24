Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Insider Martin Anthony Clyburn Sells 138,889 Shares

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) insider Martin Anthony Clyburn sold 138,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £205,555.72 ($268,559.86).
RFX stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 156.50 ($2.04). 671,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,184. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 237.50 ($3.10). The stock has a market cap of £48.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.07.
Ramsdens Company Profile
