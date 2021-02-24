Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.45

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 1295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RANJY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

