Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 33,412 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Range Resources worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,745 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Range Resources by 5,737.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,013,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 995,744 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 898,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Range Resources by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 490,871 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,892,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRC. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

