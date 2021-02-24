Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

RRC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,592,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

