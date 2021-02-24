Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Northland Securities

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Range Resources stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 700.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

